    Biden administration is considering forcing all travelers returning to the US to quarantine for SEVEN DAYS to curb spread of COVID omicron variant and may FINE people who flout it
    The Biden administration is considering whether to force all travelers returning to the U.S. to quarantine for seven days to curb the spread of the potentially dangerous omicron variant – and may fine those who refuse, three federal health officials, Your Content has learned.

    Biden is considering whether to mandate a seven-day quarantine for all travelers returning to the U.S.

    Travelers would not be able to forego the quarantine, even with a negative Covid test, and could be fined for flouting it.

    It would be the first time a federal fine is linked to quarantine or testing measures for U.S. travelers ,’according to The Washington Post.

