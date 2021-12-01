Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
More

    Biden’s nationwide vaccine mandate on healthcare workers is BLOCKED: President’s COVID rules dealt another blow after Kentucky judge suspended orders on federal contractors in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    President Joe Biden’s nationwide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers was dealt a blow after a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday evening, which will stop the rule from going into effect next week , Your Content has learned.

    President Joe Biden ‘s nationwide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers was blocked by a federal judge Tuesday evening.

    - Advertisement -

    On Monday, a federal judge in St. Louis temporarily blocked a the rule in 10 states finding the government had exceeded its authority.

    The Tuesday order expanded that action.

    The Biden administration mandated all healthcare and nursing home workers receive their first dose of the vaccine by Dec. 6 and be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4.

    The injunction was issued by Judge Terry Doughty, who was appointed to the federal bench by former President Donald Trump.

    - Advertisement -

    It came just hours after a separate federal judge blocked the government from enforcing a vaccine mandate on government contractors in three states ,’according to The New York Times.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.