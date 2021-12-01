Biden’s nationwide vaccine mandate on healthcare workers is BLOCKED: President’s COVID rules dealt another blow after Kentucky judge suspended orders on federal contractors in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee

President Joe Biden’s nationwide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers was dealt a blow after a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday evening, which will stop the rule from going into effect next week , Your Content has learned.

On Monday, a federal judge in St. Louis temporarily blocked a the rule in 10 states finding the government had exceeded its authority.

The Tuesday order expanded that action.

The Biden administration mandated all healthcare and nursing home workers receive their first dose of the vaccine by Dec. 6 and be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4.

The injunction was issued by Judge Terry Doughty, who was appointed to the federal bench by former President Donald Trump.

It came just hours after a separate federal judge blocked the government from enforcing a vaccine mandate on government contractors in three states ,’according to The New York Times.

