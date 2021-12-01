Blinken hints at potential Russia backed COUP inside Ukraine as US Moscow relations deteriorate: Putin kicks out American diplomats while Secretary of State warns of ‘efforts to destabilize’ Kiev ‘from within’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued new warnings Wednesday about Russia’s possible intentions in Ukraine citing evidence of planning for ‘aggressive moves’ by Moscow against its neighbor,Your Content has learned.

Blinken spoke at a meeting with NATO ministers in Latvia.

His comments come amid a major Russia troop buildup on Ukraine’s border.

Blinken said Russia ‘stepped up planning for potential military action in Ukraine’

He also cited ‘evidence that Russia has made plans for significant aggressive moves against Ukraine’ including ‘efforts to destabilize Ukraine from within’

Russia warned Wednesday that a number of U.S. diplomats will have to leave before the end of next month, the latest diplomatic clash.

Blinken is to meet Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov Thursday,’according to The New York Post.

