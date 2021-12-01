Boy, 16, and girls ages 14 and 17 who were killed in Michigan school shooting just days after suspect’s ‘dad bought the murder gun’ and police reveal teen is NOT TALKING

The three young victims slain by a school shooter in Michigan have been identified by police, as cops revealed the 15 year old suspect is refusing to help with their investigation. , Your Content has learned.

Killed in Tuesday’s school shooting were Tate Myre, 16, Hana St Juliana, 14, and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin.

School shooter opened fire at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, a suburb north of Detroit.

Eight were injured, including a teacher and a 14 year old girl who is currently critical on a ventilator.

Sheriff says suspect, a 15-year-old male, used 9mm Sig Sauer pistol purchased by his father.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the suspected shooter, who is in custody, is ‘not talking’ about his motive.

Chilling video footage shows students hiding in a barricaded classroom as the gunman tries to coax them out.

The teen shooter is heard saying ‘Sheriff’s office. You can come out’ in bid to lead classmates to the slaughter.

He blew his cover when referring to a classmate as ‘bro,’ and terrified classmates leapt out the window.

One parent said her son stayed home today because there were rumors of trouble brewing.

President Joe Biden addressed the incident, saying ‘my heart goes out to the families’,’according to The Washington Post.

