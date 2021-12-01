Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    Brian Laundrie’s parents Chris and Roberta are SELLING their Florida home which was besieged by journalists and Gabby Petito supporters: ‘For Sale’ sign is erected days after it was revealed Laundrie shot himself dead
    Brian Laundrie’s parents are selling their Florida home after his suicide and the killing of his fiancée Gabby Petito, Your Content has learned.

    Brian Laundrie’s parents Chris, 62, and Roberta, 55, are selling their North Porth, Florida home.

    A ‘for sale’ sign was seen on the front lawn following the announcement that Laundrie had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

    The Laundrie home had previously been swarmed with reporters during the search for Gabby Petito, 22, and after her body was found.

    Brian Laundrie, 23, had disappeared from the home during the search and his remains were later found in October in a Florida park.

    He shot himself dead, the Laundrie family lawyers disclosed last week .

    The family’s lawyer Steve Bertolino has denied Laundrie’s parents’ involvement in both the deaths of their son and Petito

    The home, which sits on a 10,000 square foot lot, is estimated to be sold somewhere between $210,000 and $340,000,’according to The New York Post.

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

