‘Bullied’ Michigan high school shooter Ethan Crumbley, 15, who killed four classmates after flaunting his dad’s 9mm on Instagram

The teenage gunman who shot dead four students at Oxford High School in Michigan on Tuesday has been identified as 15 year old Ethan Crumbley, Your Content has learned.

Killed in Tuesday’s school shooting were Tate Myre, 16, Hana St Juliana, 14, and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin.

School shooter opened fire on people at Oxford High School in suburban Detroit around 12:50pm Tuesday.

Eight people were injured, including a teacher and a girl, 14, who was in critical condition and on a ventilator.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, a 15 year old male, used 9mm Sig Sauer pistol purchased by his father.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the suspected shooter, who is in custody, was not cooperating with his officers.

Chilling video footage shows students hiding in a barricaded classroom as the gunman tries to coax them out.

The teen shooter is heard saying ‘Sheriff’s office. You can come out’ in bid to lead classmates to the slaughter.

He blew his cover when referring to a classmate as ‘bro,’ causing terrified classmates to leap out the window,’according to IBT.

