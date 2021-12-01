Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    CDC orders US airlines to turn over names of all passengers who’ve arrived this week from eight African countries facing Omicron travel restrictions
    By Your Content Staff
    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is ordering all airlines to turn over the names and other information of passengers who arrived in the U.S. from eight countries that are facing travel restrictions, Your Content has learned.

    The CDC is ordering airlines to turn over the names of passengers who entered the U.S. from eight African countries facing travel restrictions.

    The countries include Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

    Officials hope this will help stop the spread of the Omicron variant, which was detected in Africa last week.

    The data will be turned over to state and local authorities who will contact the travelers and potentially recommend testing, quarantine or isolation,’according to FOX10.

