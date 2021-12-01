CNN’s Brian Stelter says it’s ‘possible’ Chris Cuomo could be BACK in January, after he was suspended ‘indefinitely’ for advising brother Andrew over sex pest claims

CNN’s Brian Stelter said it’s ‘possible’ embattled Prime Time host Chris Cuomo could be back on the air as soon as January after he was suspended ‘indefinitely’ Tuesday by the network for advising his brother in his sexual harassment probe, Your Content has learned.

Cuomo’s co-worker Brian Stelter told CNN’s New Day host John Berman that it’s ‘possible’ Prime Time host could be back on the job shortly after the holidays.

‘We’re heading into a holiday season. I think it’s possible he will be on the bench for several weeks. It’s possible he’ll be back in January,’ Stelter said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, CNN announced that Chris Cuomo, 51, was suspended indefinitely, with Anderson Cooper extending his hour-long show to two hours.

A CNN spokesperson denied Stelter’s timeframe and said there is currently no ‘end date’ in sight for the suspension,’according to FOX News.

