Conservative SCOTUS justices lean towards upholding abortion ban while liberals slam ‘religious and political’ motivations to overturn Roe v. Wade Justice Sotomayor compares unborn babies to brain dead people

The conservative-leaning Supreme Court could be on the cusp of overhauling abortion rights nationwide after arguments in a case seeking to overturn Roe v. Wade on Tuesday, Your Content has learned.

The Supreme Court is now hearing oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Org.

Police set up barricades outside the court in the early morning hours in anticipation of fierce protests between pro choice and pro life groups, with crowds gathering there not long after.

Impassioned anti abortion protesters brought fake fetuses and crucifixes to demonstrate, while pro-choice activists popped ‘abortion pills’ to make a statement about their bodily rights.

‘I’m very hopeful and I do believe that Roe v. Wade will be overturned whether it’s now or in the future,’ former Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday, urging the court to throw the decision to the ‘ash heap of history’

Mississippi has asked the court to revisit Roe directly, as well as another landmark 1992 case that upheld it.

The Mississippi law, passed in 2018, directly contradicts the Roe v. Wade ruling, where the court decided that abortion must be legal pre-viability.

Adding Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh has strengthened the court’s conservative majority and given hope to pro-life activists,’according to NRP.

