Dave Chappelle’s former high school now U Turns and decides to stand by star by going ahead and naming its theatre after him despite controversy over his Netflix special The Closer

Dave Chappelle’s high school has said it will now ‘stand by’ their decision to honor the comedian by naming their theater after him amid continuing controversy over his Netflix special, Your Content has learned.

The Duke Ellington School of the Arts has been criticised for honoring alumni Dave Chappelle.

Comedian has been condemned amid controversy over his Netflix special.

The high school had planned renaming ceremony for theatre but disinvited Chappelle amid pupil backlash.

The 48-year-old joked the school was ‘canceling stuff I didn’t even want to do’

Chappelle later returned for a Q&A and was heckled by students.

He urged people to donate to Ellington stating whether they are in favor or against the naming of a theater after him.

But Washington DC school now says it will ‘stand by’ its decision to honor him,’according to NME.

