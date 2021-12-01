Dozen media companies file legal brief JOINING Steve Bannon’s bid to lift the DOJ’s order stopping him sharing 1,000 files in his contempt of Congress case

A coalition of major media companies has filed a legal brief in support of former Trump chief White House strategist Steven Bannon as he fights a proposed protective order in court that would keep him from publicizing Jan. 6th documents and information, Your Content has learned.

Prosecutors are seeking a protective order that would prohibit Bannon or his team from disclosing materials from the case.

Justice Department says prosecutors have handed over grand jury materials, interviews, and Jan. 6th Committee emails totaling more than 1,000 pages.

Media groups have submitted a motion arguing on Bannon’s side.

The press group argues that the government’s proposed order would violate the First Amendment.

The Feds argued in their own motion Sunday that Bannon is seeking to ‘try this case in the media rather than in court’.

Bannon was indicted this month and charged with contempt of Congress after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the House Jan. 6th committee.

Joining in the filing are CNN, ABC, NBC, the New York Times, and the Washington Post ,’according to CNN.

