El Chapo’s beauty queen wife is sentenced to just THREE YEARS in prison for drug trafficking and money laundering

The former beauty queen wife of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday, Your Content has learned.

Emma Coronel was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday during a hearing at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Judge Rudolph Contreras ruled that Coronel has to pay $1.5 million in a restitution deal.

U.S. federal prosecutors initially asked that the 32-year-old American be sentenced to four years.

She pleaded guilty to drug-trafficking and money laundering in June.

Coronel, who has nine-year-old twin daughters with El Chapo, was taken into custody at Dulles International Airport in February,’according to The New York Post.

