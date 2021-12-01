A former football player at the University of Central Florida was shot dead by his father who had been bitten by a dog belonging to the 23-year-old’s girlfriend, Your Content has learned.

Otis Anderson Jr., 23, was involved in argument with his father at their Jacksonville home, police have said. His mother Denise was also wounded.

Officers found the former University of Central Florida running back suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His father was charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

A UCF spokesman said the team was ‘devastated’ to hear the news of his death.

Anderson Jr.’s family is not related to longtime NFL running back Ottis Anderson,’according to NBC.

