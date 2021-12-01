‘Fake news’: Trump slams Mark Meadow’s claim he tested positive for COVID before he met Gold Star families, held a COVID briefing, spoke to reporters without a mask and then faced off with Biden at the debate without disclosing infection

Donald Trump hit back against former chief of staff Mark Meadows’ claim that the former president tested positive three days before his first debate against President Biden, deeming it ‘Fake News’, Your Content has learned.

‘The story of me having COVID prior to, or during, the first debate is Fake News,’ Trump wrote in a statement. ‘In fact, a test revealed that I did not have COVID prior to the debate’

In the statement, Trump doesn’t deny he received a positive test.

Former President Donald Trump announced he had COVID in the early hours of October 2 last year.

The Guardian obtained a copy of his former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ forthcoming book The Chief’s Chief.

In it, Meadows writes that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 the same day he held the super-spreader Rose Garden event for Amy Coney Barrett.

The president subsequently tested negative and took that result as ‘full permission to press on as if nothing had happened’

He went on to face now President Joe Biden on the debate stage in Cleveland three days later, on September 29,’according to The Guardian.

