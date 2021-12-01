Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
More

    ‘Fake news’: Trump slams Mark Meadow’s claim he tested positive for COVID before he met Gold Star families, held a COVID briefing, spoke to reporters without a mask and then faced off with Biden at the debate without disclosing infection
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Donald Trump hit back against former chief of staff Mark Meadows’ claim that the former president tested positive three days before his first debate against President Biden, deeming it ‘Fake News’, Your Content has learned.

    ‘The story of me having COVID prior to, or during, the first debate is Fake News,’ Trump wrote in a statement. ‘In fact, a test revealed that I did not have COVID prior to the debate’

    - Advertisement -

    In the statement, Trump doesn’t deny he received a positive test.

    Former President Donald Trump announced he had COVID in the early hours of October 2 last year.

    The Guardian obtained a copy of his former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ forthcoming book The Chief’s Chief.

    In it, Meadows writes that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 the same day he held the super-spreader Rose Garden event for Amy Coney Barrett.

    - Advertisement -

    The president subsequently tested negative and took that result as ‘full permission to press on as if nothing had happened’

    He went on to face now President Joe Biden on the debate stage in Cleveland three days later, on September 29,’according to The Guardian.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.