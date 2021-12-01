Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    FedEx driver who dumped hundreds of packages into an Alabama ravine did it at least SIX times
    A rogue FedEx driver dumped packages into an Alabama ravine six different times, depriving some 450 customers of receiving their deliveries before Thanksgiving, Your Content has learned.

    Blount County Sheriff’s Office has not disclosed the name of the driver.

    Several fellow FedEx workers spent Thanksgiving delivering the missing 300-400 packages to a warehouse, where they were scanned to be delivered.

    A sheriff’s deputy stood guard to protect the packages from thieves.

    ‘This wasn’t no two- or three-dollar deal. This was thousands of dollars. People’s hard-earned money that they work,’ a local said about the incident.

    FedEx said it is actively cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation that began on November 24 and that the driver has been fired.

    But those who had their packages dumped in the ravine say that firing the culprit is not enough and they should be prosecuted for their actions.

    ‘Everybody that had a package on that truck that was thrown down that hill has been wronged and it’s a really sad situation,’according to CNN.

