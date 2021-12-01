Georgia cop and two women are killed after domestic 911 call ends in street shoot out that also left gunman dead and boy, 12, shot in face

A police officer was shot dead during a shootout with a suspect trapped in a home where two women were found dead and a boy was shot in the face in an Atlanta suburb Tuesday night, Your Content has learned.

Field Training Officer Henry Laxson was killed during shootout after two women were fatally shot.

- Advertisement -

Another officer, Alex Chandler, was shot in the hand and is expected to survive, while a 12-year-old boy shot in the face is in critical condition.

Laxson is the third Georgian police officer killed in the line of duty in the past month, and the eighth this year.

The shootout occurred Tuesday night at around at around 8:40pm, when officers responded to a domestic violence and shooting call in Rex, Georgia.

The 12-year-old boy led the officers to a house where they encountered a gunman who proceeded to fire on them.

- Advertisement -

The gunman, who has not been named, was killed in the exchange.

The GBI is now investigating the shooting and is planning an autopsy on the gunman,’according to The New York Times.

__

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]