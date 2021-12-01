Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    ‘Godfather of Soul Music’ Clarence Avant’s wife is shot dead in home invasion in Los Angeles
    Legendary music executive Clarence Avant’s wife has been shot dead by robbers in a home invasion in an elite Los Angeles neighborhood, Your Content has learned.

    Beverly Hills police were called to the home around 2.30am Tuesday night after a 911 caller reported that someone had been shot and killed.

    Avant’s wife of 54 years, Jacqueline Avant, was rushed to hospital, where she later died, before police arrived, according to TMZ.

