‘Godfather of Soul Music’ Clarence Avant’s wife is shot dead in home invasion in Los Angeles

Legendary music executive Clarence Avant’s wife was shot dead by robbers in a home invasion in the elite Trousdale Estates neighborhood in LA on Tuesday.

Beverly Hills police were called to the home around 2.30am Tuesday night after a 911 caller reported that someone had been shot and killed.

Avant’s wife of 54 years, Jacqueline Avant, was rushed to hospital, where she later died, before police arrived, according to TMZ.

