Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    Houston man who scammed $1.6M in COVID relief funds and spent it on $200,000 Lamborghini, Ford F-350 pickup truck, Rolex watch and strip clubs gets nine years in prison
    A Houston man who scammed $1.6 million in COVID relief funds and blew it on a Lamborghini and strippers was sentenced to nine years in prison, Your Content has learned.

    Houston man Lee Price III, 30, has been sentenced to nine years in prison after he scammed $1.6 million in COVID relief funds.

    Price had spent the relief fund money on luxury items such as a Lamborghini, a Ford F-350 pickup truck, a Rolex watch and even at strip clubs.

    He had applied for a $2.6 million loan with the Paycheck Protection Program and falsely claimed the number of employees he had in addition to their payroll taxes.

    He pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud and money laundering in September.

    Federal authorities have since seized $700,000 worth of Price’s money and expensive goods ,’according to NBC.

