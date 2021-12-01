‘I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger’ Alec Baldwin weeps as he denies pulling trigger on gun loaded with ‘a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be the property’ during George Stephanopoulos interview

Alec Baldwin wept as he described accidentally shooting dead his cinematographer on the set, Your Content has learned.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos held an ‘intense’ interview with Alec Baldwin about the deadly shooting on Rust set.

In it, he revealed that he never pulled the trigger on the gun that shot and killed Halyna Hutchins, but said it went off inexplicably after he picked it up.

‘The trigger wasn’t pulled, I didn’t pull the trigger,’ he said. ‘I would never point a gun at anyone at point a trigger at them, never’

It’s not yet known why the weapon was loaded with a real bullet.

‘Someone put a live bullet in the gun – a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property,’ Baldwin said.

Baldwin told the host that the shooting was ‘the worst thing that ever happened to me’

Stephanopoulos said the actor was ‘devastated’ but ‘forthcoming’

Baldwin went into detail about the day he accidentally shot dead the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

It comes as Baldwin and the Rust production face multiple lawsuits from crew members who described a lack of safety at the New Mexico film set.

Investigators continue to probe the accident and now believe a homemade bullet may have made its way on set and into Baldwin’s pistol ,’according to ABC7.

