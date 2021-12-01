‘If you love the country you have no choice’ Trump gives his strongest hint yet that he will run for president in 2024 and says he ‘came up’ with the vaccines being used around the world

President Trump is forging ahead with his trail of not-so-subtle hints that he will run for the presidency again in 2024 , Your Content has learned.

GB News’ Nigel Farage asked Trump during a sit down at Mar-a-Lago, ‘Why on earth would [you] consider going into that hell again?’

- Advertisement -

‘So I love our country,’ Trump said. ‘If you love the country you have no choice’

‘This is a wonderful, beautiful life. But I like that too because I was helping people. That’s why I did it and I think you’ll be happy in the future too’

Trump has claimed that a parade of Republicans had making their way to Mar-a-Lago and begging to be put on the 2024 ticket as his Vice President ,’according to CNBC.

__

- Advertisement -

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]