Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    ‘It’s embarrassing but I understand it’: Chris Cuomo breaks his silence after being suspended by CNN indefinitely after helping brother Andrew rebut sex pest allegations
    Embattled CNN primetime host Chris Cuomo says he is ’embarrassed’ after being suspended by the network after it was revealed he provided greater assistance to his brother Andrew over sexual harassment allegations than he previously admitted, Your Content has learned.

    Speaking publicly about his suspension for the first time on his SiriusXM radio program on Wednesday, Cuomo said that he understands why people believe he violated journalism ethics.

    On Tuesday night, CNN said it had suspended Cuomo from his Cuomo Prime Time show indefinitely.

    ‘You know this already. It hurts to even say it, it’s embarrassing, but I understand it and I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did ,’according to The SUN.

