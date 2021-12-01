Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    Kyle Rittenhouse pulls out of course at Arizona State University after liberal students demanded he be kicked off campus despite jury acquitting him on murder charges
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    Kyle Rittenhouse is no longer enrolled at the Arizona State University following student protests demanding his withdrawal from campus despite a jury acquitting him on murder charges earlier this month, Your Content has learned.

    Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, chose not to re-enroll at the Arizona State University amid student protests on campus exacerbated by left-leaning student groups.

    Rittenhouse, 18, was found ‘not guilty’ of homicide charges earlier this month, after being charged with killing two men and injuring a third in Wisconsin.

    An Alliance of left-wing student groups are demanding the ‘murderer’ be booted.

    They further demand ASU disavow Rittenhouse and ‘white supremacy’

    Rittenhouse said during an interview that he doesn’t ‘really care’ about the protests and that he finds them ‘silly’ and ‘funny’

    Republicans have accused President Biden and Democrats of ‘slandering’ Rittenhouse following their condemnation of the jury’s verdict,’according to The New York Post.

