    MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to killing four alleged rivals including a 15 year old boy and burying them on Long Island
    By Your Content Staff
    An MS-13 member pleaded guilty to his involvement in the separate murders of four alleged gang rivals over a two-year period and burying the bodies in a New York City suburb, Your Content has learned.

    Raúl Ponce on Tuesday pleaded guilty to two second-degree murder and two second-degree manslaughter charges in a Nassau County court.

    The 23-year-old participated in the killings of four victims who were perceived to have been MS-13 rivals.

    The savage murders took place in the New York suburb of Long Island between 2016 and 2017.

    The youngest victim was 15-year-old Bryan Lemus, who was lured into a wooded area and hacked with machetes by Ponce and other MS-13 gangsters.

    Ponce faces between 32 years to life in prison when he is sentenced in January,’according to US Department Of Justice.

