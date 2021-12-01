NYC man was released without bail after ‘robbing female subway passenger at knifepoint’ to ‘steal iPhone from another passenger’ just HOURS later

A Brooklyn homeless man stole a straphanger’s iPhone just hours after he dodged bail for robbing another Manhattan subway rider at knifepoint as crime rates continue to rise in lawless New York City, Your Content has learned.

Agustin Garcia, 62, was arrested three times in 36 hours – once for lifting a 12-pack from a bodega and twice for robbing subway riders.

He robbed one woman at knifepoint at the Canal Street station, then snatched another woman’s iPhone at the Lenox Street station after he dodged bail.

Garcia boasted to NYPD cops that he would be released because he ‘didn’t have a record’

After his third arrest, he was sent for a psych evaluation, again without bail.

The crime spree comes as crime in New York City continues to rise.

As of November 28, overall crime in NYC was up 2.61 percent.

Robbery was up 3.7 percent and felony assault rose by 9 percent when compared to October of last year,’according to FOX News.

