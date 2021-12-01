Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
More

    NYC man was released without bail after ‘robbing female subway passenger at knifepoint’ to ‘steal iPhone from another passenger’ just HOURS later
    N

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Brooklyn homeless man stole a straphanger’s iPhone just hours after he dodged bail for robbing another Manhattan subway rider at knifepoint as crime rates continue to rise in lawless New York City, Your Content has learned.

    Agustin Garcia, 62, was arrested three times in 36 hours – once for lifting a 12-pack from a bodega and twice for robbing subway riders.

    - Advertisement -

    He robbed one woman at knifepoint at the Canal Street station, then snatched another woman’s iPhone at the Lenox Street station after he dodged bail.

    Garcia boasted to NYPD cops that he would be released because he ‘didn’t have a record’

    After his third arrest, he was sent for a psych evaluation, again without bail.

    The crime spree comes as crime in New York City continues to rise.

    - Advertisement -

    As of November 28, overall crime in NYC was up 2.61 percent.

    Robbery was up 3.7 percent and felony assault rose by 9 percent when compared to October of last year,’according to FOX News.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.