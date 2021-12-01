Omicron lands in the USA: Fauci identifies first case in San Francisco after vaccinated traveler returned from South Africa. Biden says there is still no cause for panic

The first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in the U.S., Dr. Anthony Fauci announced on Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

The first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the U.S. was detected in California, Dr Anthony Fauci announced on Wednesday.

The unnamed patient returned from South Africa on November 22 and tested positive a week later on November 29.

He or she was fully vaccinated and is currently experiencing mild symptoms while all close contacts have since tested negative.

It comes as approval numbers regarding President Joe Biden’s handling of pandemic sinks even lower.

President’s approval rating on COVID-19 dropped from 64 percent to 48 percent in past five months.

Administration is considering seven-day quarantine for travelers arriving in US.

Travelers would not be able to forego the quarantine, even with a negative COVID test, and could be fined for flouting it.

It would be the first time a federal fine is linked to quarantine or testing measures for U.S. travelers,’according to The Hill.

