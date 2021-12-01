Sandra Bullock reveals she struggled with PTSD after her home was invaded in 2014 – and turned to EMDR therapy because she knew she was ‘gonna die if she didn’t pull it together’

Sandra Bullock has opened up about the ‘extreme anxiety’ and PTSD she suffered after hiding in a closet during a 2014 home invasion revealing it grew so severe that she thought she was ‘gonna die’ if she didn’t seek help, Your Content has learned.

Bullock, 57, hid in a closet in her Los Angeles home in 2014 when a man broke in.

Joshua Corbett was later convicted of the crime; he killed himself in 2018.

In a new interview, she discusses the stroke of luck that her son Louis was staying at the nanny’s that night, ‘the one night’ he wasn’t with her.

The break-in happened after a series of terrible events, including Louis having a grand mal seizure and Bullock being bit by a poisonous spider.

She realized her body ‘was going to break’ and sought professional help.

She used EMDR eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy to work through her PTSD,’according to The Hollywood Report.

