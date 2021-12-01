Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
More

    South Carolina mother wins $10m from Walmart after she stepped on rusty nail in store and had to endure THREE separate amputations that resulted in her losing her right leg above the knee
    S

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A South Carolina mother was awarded $10 million from Walmart after she stepped on a rusty nail while shopping and had to undergo three separate amputations that ultimately resulted in her losing her right leg above the knee, Your Content has learned.

    A South Carolina mother was awarded $10 million from Walmart after stepping on a rusty nail.

    - Advertisement -

    April Jones had to undergo three separate amputations and has been wheelchair-bound for six years following the 2015 incident.

    The funds will go toward her medical expenses, including a prosthetic limb and handicap-accessible upgrades to her home,’according to The State.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.