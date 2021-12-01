South Carolina mother wins $10m from Walmart after she stepped on rusty nail in store and had to endure THREE separate amputations that resulted in her losing her right leg above the knee

A South Carolina mother was awarded $10 million from Walmart after she stepped on a rusty nail while shopping and had to undergo three separate amputations that ultimately resulted in her losing her right leg above the knee, Your Content has learned.

April Jones had to undergo three separate amputations and has been wheelchair-bound for six years following the 2015 incident.

The funds will go toward her medical expenses, including a prosthetic limb and handicap-accessible upgrades to her home,’according to The State.

