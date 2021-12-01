Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    Trump tested positive for COVID three days BEFORE his first debate with Biden: WH doctor tried to stop him going to PA rally after Amy Coney Barrett ‘super-spreader’ event but it was ‘too late’
    By Your Content Staff
    Former President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his first debate against Joe Biden, his former chief of staff Mark Meadows claimed in his new book, Your Content has learned.

    Former President Donald Trump announced he had COVID in the early hours of October 2 last year.

    The Guardian obtained a copy of his former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ forthcoming book The Chief’s Chief.

    In it, Meadows writes that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 the same day he held the super-spreader Rose Garden event for Amy Coney Barrett.

    Trump was informed of his result as he departed for a rally in Pennsylvania that night.

    The president subsequently tested negative and took that result as ‘full permission to press on as if nothing had happened’

    He went on to face now President Joe Biden on the debate stage in Cleveland three days later, on September 29,’according to The Guardian.

    __

