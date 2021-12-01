Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
More

    Tucson cop is fired and faces criminal probe after fatally shooting man in motorized wheelchair who was brandishing a knife in Walmart parking lot
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Tucson police officer has been fired after he pumped nine bullets into a wheelchair-bound man who allegedly stole a toolbox from Walmart then brandished a knife at a store employee in a parking lot , Your Content has learned.

    Officer Ryan Remington has been fired from the Tucson Police Department after fatally shooting a wheelchair bound victim nine times.

    - Advertisement -

    Richard Lee Richards, 61, allegedly stole a toolbox from Walmart and pulled a knife on an employee and Remington.

    Remington’s lawyer is claiming the officer ‘had no non-lethal options’ as Richards was wheelchair-bound and he couldn’t properly deploy a taser.

    A store employee claimed when he asked to see the receipt for the toolbox, Richards pulled a knife on him and said ‘Here’s your receipt’

    The store employee also claimed Richards said ‘If you want me to put down the knife, you’re going to have to shoot me’

    - Advertisement -

    Richards was treated by officers on the scene, but was shortly declared dead.

    Pima County Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident and there are no current charges against Remington,’according to CNN.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.