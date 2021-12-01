Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    US Seventh Fleet’s commander calls for MORE aircraft carriers in Pacific to deter China and Russia and make them realize ‘today is not the day’ to start a conflict
    US Seventh Fleet’s commander has warned that the United States and its allies need more aircraft carriers in the Pacific to deter and intimidate China and Russia so they realize that ‘today is not the day’ to start a conflict, Your Content has learned.

    Vice Adm. Karl Thomas told reporters the U.S and it’s allies should consider expanding their fleet to ensure victory in possible battle.

    ‘When we think about how we might fight, it’s a large water space, and four aircraft carriers is a good number, but six, seven or eight would be better,’

    The push to expand comes after it was revealed that China now has the world’s largest navy and is preparing to launch a new high-tech aircraft carrier next year.

    Adm. Thomas added that the U.S and it’s allies should use joint exercises to ‘tell these nations that maybe today is not the day,’ to start a conflict ,’according to The Hill.

