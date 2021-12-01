Wall Street execs beg JPMorgan to CANCEL 20,000 strong conference in San Francisco because of out of control ‘smash and grab’ crime

Multi-millionaire Wall Street executives have begged the world’s biggest bank to cancel its in-person conference in lawless San Francisco next year because they fear for their safety with the city’s out-of-control smash-and-grab crime, Your Content has learned.

Wall Street financiers pleaded with JPMorgan to move its 40th Annual Healthcare Conference online amid concerns for their personal safety, Your Content has learned.

The firm plans to hold the event from January 10 to 13 at the Westin St Hotel in Union Square, San Francisco.

Location is just blocks away from where a shooting spree unfolded in November.

Larceny theft remains the most common crime committed in San Francisco, increasing by about 15 percent from last year.

Shoplifting has risen in the state since 2014 – following the passage of a ballot that downgraded the theft worth less than $950 from a felony to a misdemeanor.

‘I’m scared, the amount of lawlessness now is astounding,’ one senior Wall Street executive said. ‘Violence is a huge topic of discussion at our bank’

However, other attendees have argued it is an excuse from executives to move the meeting online because they have relied on remote work after the pandemic.

The conference, which was held remotely in 2020, serves as a bridge to connect global industry leaders and pharmaceutical firms with potential investors,’according to The New York Post.

