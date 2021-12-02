America’s second case of Omicron variant is detected in fully vaccinated Minnesota man who recently returned from 50,000-strong anime convention in NYC and fell ill on November 22

A second case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in the U.S. in a man that had recently attended an anime convention in New York City last month that had over 50,000 attendees, Your Content has learned.

A Minnesota resident was discovered by the state department of health to be infected with the Omicron Covid variant.

- Advertisement -

The man had recently attended Anime NYC in Manhattan from November 19 to 21, then tested positive for Covid back in Minnesota the next day.

He is fully vaccinated, and experience mild symptoms have since resolved.

It is the second case detected in the U.S., and comes one day after the first case was found in San Francisco, California,’according to NBC.

__

- Advertisement -

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]