Andrew Cuomo IS under federal investigation for sexually harassing 11 women

A federal investigation has begun probing the sexual harassments claims levied against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to new documents, Your Content has learned.

The US Department of Justice has begun looking into the sexual harassment claims that led Andrew Cuomo to resign as governor of New York.

The claims were included in the DOJ’s investigation over Cuomo’s alleged coverup of the number of deaths inside state nursing homes.

A Cuomo spokesman said the probe was politically motivated and launched by State Attorney General Letitia James who is running for governor.

James published the sex pest report detailing Cuomo’s behavior against 11 women and released an 11-hour video on Monday on Cuomo’s deposition,’according to The New York Post.

