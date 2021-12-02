AOC criticizes the Republican’s ‘Ku Klux Klan’ caucus and claims Kevin McCarthy has failed to hold anyone accountable for Lauren Boebert’s terrorist jokes and death threats to Ilhan Omar

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for running a ‘Ku Klux Klan’ caucus and failing to take action against Islamophobia in its ranks, Your Content has learned.

AOC accused Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of running a KKK caucus.

In an angry Twitter thread on Wednesday, said people did not understand the scale of threats facing fellow Squad member Ilhan Omar.

It comes after Lauren Boebert made an Islamophobic dig about the Somali-born lawmaker.

McCarthy has faced criticism for his handling of extremist members of his party,’according to The Insider.

