Armed Florida man surrenders to NYPD after 3-hour standoff where he held a shotgun to his throat outside the UN building

A man has surrendered to NYPD after a 3-hour standoff outside the United Nations Building where he held a shotgun to his throat.

He reportedly drove from Florida to deliver medical documents to the UN; police reported so far the documents investigated have been ‘nothing that told a story’

The white man with grey hair wearing a red sweater and tan jacket was seen pacing outside the UN building.

NYPD officers were engaged in a standoff with the armed man who reportedly had one shot in his weapon.

He was seen walking towards police holding a red folder in the air in one hand and the shotgun in the other.

Police delivered the documents to the UN on behalf of the man in a bid to get the man to surrender.

The bomb squad was sent to the scene after a black bag was spotted on the sidewalk behind the armed man.

The incident was reported at the bus stop at the intersection of E 42nd Street and 1st Ave; large crowds of police officers were spotted on the scene for several hours.

NYPD released a statement that: ‘There is currently NO THREAT to the public’ despite NYPD officers seen aiming sniper rifles at the armed suspect,’according to NY Daily News.

