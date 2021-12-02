ATL Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna strangling his wife moments before his domestic violence arrest in May

Newly released police body camera footage shows Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna choking his wife moments before his domestic violence arrest in May, Your Content has learned.

Ozuna was arrested on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery after police officers said they witnessed him attacking his wife, Genesis.

The newly released body camera footage corroborates the officers’ statements.

Cops found bruising on her body and although there were no red marks on her neck, ‘the strangulation was witnessed by an officer’

The couple was said to be fighting over unspecified allegations of infidelity.

Ozuna was placed on paid leave after his arrest and was retroactively suspended 20 games this week, which will cost him $1.5 million of his $12 million salary.

Recently he’s been playing for Gigantes del Cibao in the Dominican Republic, but he’ll be eligible to return to the Braves after the ongoing MLB lockout is resolved ,’according to Sports Net.

