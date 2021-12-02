Boyfriend is arrested for murder of Washington woman, 26, who was found ‘beaten to a pulp’ in their Cancun hotel room during Thanksgiving break

The boyfriend of a woman who was found ‘beaten to a bloody pulp’ in her Cancun hotel room has been arrested, Your Content has learned.

Sativa Transue, 26, and her boyfriend Taylor Allen, 31, were staying in Cancun.

- Advertisement -

Washington couple argued and Allen left her needing stitches Friday night.

A hotel worker found Sativa unresponsive in her room the following morning.

Allen was arrested and charged with murder. He remains in a Mexican jail ,’according to Independent UK.

__

- Advertisement -

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]