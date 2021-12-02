Thursday, December 2, 2021
    Boyfriend is arrested for murder of Washington woman, 26, who was found ‘beaten to a pulp’ in their Cancun hotel room during Thanksgiving break
    By Your Content Staff
    The boyfriend of a woman who was found ‘beaten to a bloody pulp’ in her Cancun hotel room has been arrested, Your Content has learned.

    Sativa Transue, 26, and her boyfriend Taylor Allen, 31, were staying in Cancun.

    Washington couple argued and Allen left her needing stitches Friday night.

    A hotel worker found Sativa unresponsive in her room the following morning.

    Allen was arrested and charged with murder. He remains in a Mexican jail ,’according to Independent UK.

