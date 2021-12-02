Thursday, December 2, 2021
Thursday, December 2, 2021
More

    Budget King! Burger King celebrates Whopper’s 64th anniversary by selling them for 37¢ the same price they cost in 1957 weeks after rival McDonald’s marked the Egg McMuffin’s birthday with the same deal
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Burger King is selling Whoppers for just 37¢ this weekend, Your Content has learned.

    Burger King will sell Whoppers for the low price at US locations on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4.

    - Advertisement -

    The deal is only available to Burger King Royal Perks members.

    The Whopper cost just 37¢ when it debuted at a single Miami location in 1957.

    It wasn’t on the original menu when the chain went by Insta-Burger King.

    Last month, McDonald’s offered Egg McMuffins for their original 1971 price of just 63¢,’according to News Break.

    - Advertisement -

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.