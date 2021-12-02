Budget King! Burger King celebrates Whopper’s 64th anniversary by selling them for 37¢ the same price they cost in 1957 weeks after rival McDonald’s marked the Egg McMuffin’s birthday with the same deal

Burger King is selling Whoppers for just 37¢ this weekend, Your Content has learned.

Burger King will sell Whoppers for the low price at US locations on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4.

The deal is only available to Burger King Royal Perks members.

The Whopper cost just 37¢ when it debuted at a single Miami location in 1957.

It wasn’t on the original menu when the chain went by Insta-Burger King.

Last month, McDonald’s offered Egg McMuffins for their original 1971 price of just 63¢,’according to News Break.

