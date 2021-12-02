Chicago DROPS vaccine mandate lawsuit against police union after Mayor Lori Lightfoot was humiliated by judge’s order suspending her deadline to get the shots

The City of Chicago has dropped its lawsuit Wednesday against the police union in its fight over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city employees, Your Content has learned.

Chicago dropped its vaccine lawsuit against the police union on Wednesday.

City insists the measure is no longer necessary due to high vaccine compliance.

But it follows a ruling striking down Lightfoot’s December 31 deadline for shots.

City claims police union boss encouraged an ‘illegal strike’ to protest.

City says about 87% of CPD employees now report that they are vaccinated,’according to News Week.

