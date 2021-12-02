Thursday, December 2, 2021
    Committee probing January 6 attack votes to hold Trump era Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark in contempt of Congress
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    The panel probing the January 6 Capitol attack voted Wednesday to hold Trump Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark in contempt of Congress, Your Content has learned.

    The January 6 select committee voted Wednesday to hold Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark in contempt of Congress.

    The seven Democrat, two Republican panel approved a report recommending the criminal charge by an unanimous 9-0 vote.

    It comes after Clark appeared before the committee in November but declined to answer questions.

    The vote is likely a way to stop Trump aides and allies from complying with subpoenas to appear before the committee but not cooperating in testifying,’according to The Washington Post.

