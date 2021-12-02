Thursday, December 2, 2021
Thursday, December 2, 2021
More

    Florida stepdad LIED about school staff forcing girl, 7, with Down syndrome to wear face mask by tying it to her head for six weeks Cops discovered he’d staged photos, but decline to press charges
    F

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A father in Florida has admitted that he lied about school staff tying a mask around the head of his seven year-old stepdaughter who has Down syndrome for six weeks, Your Content has learned.

    A father in Florida admitted that he lied after accusing school officials of forcing his daughter to wear a mask by tying it to the seven-year-old girl’s head.

    - Advertisement -

    Jeffrey Steel initially had said he was shocked to learn a mask was tied on his daughter when the news initially broke in October.

    However, Steel eventually admitted that he had faked photos of a mask tied to his daughter’s face ‘in an attempt to recreate’ what had happened.

    Daughter Sophia, only seven-years-old, has Down syndrome and is nonverbal.

    The revelation, which was first reported on Monday, comes after Steele made a sworn statement to a police detective where he said he was lying.

    - Advertisement -

    A motive for Steel’s acts of deception has yet to be publicly released.

    Steele had hired an attorney and said he was pulling his daughter out of the school before news of his lies emerged on Monday ,’according to Daily Advent.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.