Florida stepdad LIED about school staff forcing girl, 7, with Down syndrome to wear face mask by tying it to her head for six weeks Cops discovered he’d staged photos, but decline to press charges

A father in Florida has admitted that he lied about school staff tying a mask around the head of his seven year-old stepdaughter who has Down syndrome for six weeks, Your Content has learned.

Jeffrey Steel initially had said he was shocked to learn a mask was tied on his daughter when the news initially broke in October.

However, Steel eventually admitted that he had faked photos of a mask tied to his daughter’s face ‘in an attempt to recreate’ what had happened.

Daughter Sophia, only seven-years-old, has Down syndrome and is nonverbal.

The revelation, which was first reported on Monday, comes after Steele made a sworn statement to a police detective where he said he was lying.

A motive for Steel’s acts of deception has yet to be publicly released.

Steele had hired an attorney and said he was pulling his daughter out of the school before news of his lies emerged on Monday ,’according to Daily Advent.

