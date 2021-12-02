Former Minneapolis cop Kim Potter WILL testify at her manslaughter trial in killing of Daunte Wright as jury selection continues

Kim Potter, the Minnesota cop who resigned after fatally shooting Daunte Wright, will take the stand at her manslaughter trial her attorneys revealed as jury selection continued on Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

Ex-police officer Kim Potter, 49, will testify at her manslaughter trial.

She faces manslaughter charges in death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who she fatally shot on April 11 after mistaking her service weapon for her stun gun.

She and two other officers pulled Wright over for having an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror and expired license plate tags.

Potter’s training officer Anthony Luckey found out Wright had an arrest warrant for a weapon violation misdemeanor after running his license.

Eight people have been selected for the jury as of Wednesday and opening statements are set to begin next Wednesday ,’according to NPR.

