Thursday, December 2, 2021
Thursday, December 2, 2021
More

    Former Minneapolis cop Kim Potter WILL testify at her manslaughter trial in killing of Daunte Wright as jury selection continues
    F

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Kim Potter, the Minnesota cop who resigned after fatally shooting Daunte Wright, will take the stand at her manslaughter trial her attorneys revealed as jury selection continued on Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

    Ex-police officer Kim Potter, 49, will testify at her manslaughter trial.

    - Advertisement -

    She faces manslaughter charges in death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who she fatally shot on April 11 after mistaking her service weapon for her stun gun.

    She and two other officers pulled Wright over for having an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror and expired license plate tags.

    Potter’s training officer Anthony Luckey found out Wright had an arrest warrant for a weapon violation misdemeanor after running his license.

    Eight people have been selected for the jury as of Wednesday and opening statements are set to begin next Wednesday ,’according to NPR.

    - Advertisement -

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.