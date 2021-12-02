French Olympic judo champion tweets picture of her beaten face hours after her martial arts coach partner was cleared of carrying out the attack in domestic violence trial

French Olympic judo gold medallist Margaux Pinot has shared horrifying pictures of her bruised and bloodied face just hours after her partner and martial arts coach was acquitted of domestic violence by courts, Your Content has learned.

Margaux Pinot accused coach and partner Alain Schmitt of domestic violence.

Alain Schmitt denies all allegations of abuse and was acquitted by court.

Olympic judo champion Pinot, 27, said she was punched and strangled,’according to In Entertainment.

