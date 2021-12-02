Thursday, December 2, 2021
Thursday, December 2, 2021
More

    French Olympic judo champion tweets picture of her beaten face hours after her martial arts coach partner was cleared of carrying out the attack in domestic violence trial
    F

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    French Olympic judo gold medallist Margaux Pinot has shared horrifying pictures of her bruised and bloodied face just hours after her partner and martial arts coach was acquitted of domestic violence by courts, Your Content has learned.

    Margaux Pinot accused coach and partner Alain Schmitt of domestic violence.

    - Advertisement -

    Alain Schmitt denies all allegations of abuse and was acquitted by court.

    Olympic judo champion Pinot, 27, said she was punched and strangled,’according to In Entertainment.

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.