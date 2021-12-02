Thursday, December 2, 2021
    Google urges staff to cancel face to face meetings until 2022 and to limit them to no more than 15 people due to Omicron fears
    By Your Content Staff
    Google is understood to have urged staff to cancel in-person social gatherings until 2022 amid a wave of festive cancellations over Omicron fears, Your Content has learned.

    Google has emailed UK staff urging them to move any social gatherings to 2022.

    It reportedly also told staff face-to-face meetings must be approved by director.

    It comes after Government’s mudded messaging caused wave of cancellations.

    But Boris Johnson insisted there is no reason for Britons to change their plans,’according to Mogaz News.

