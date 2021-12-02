Thursday, December 2, 2021
Thursday, December 2, 2021
    Hedge fund founder Ray Dalio predicts there is a 30% chance of US Civil War in the next 10 years because of ’emotional’ political polarization: Believes the Constitution may save the nation
    Billionaire Ray Dalio predicts there is a 30 per cent chance of US Civil War in the next ten years because of ’emotional’ political polarization, but says the Constitution will probably save the nation, Your Content has learned.

    Ray Dalio predicts a 30% chance of US Civil War in the next decade.

    He notes the rules of governance being ‘ignored’ and the ‘exceptional amount of polarization’ currently seen in the country as his main reasoning.

    Dalio cites several studies showing the growing emotionally charged divide between Republicans and Democrats in recent years.

    A survey found 15% of Republicans and 20% of Democrats believes the country would be better off if a majority of the opposing political party ‘just died’.

    Pointing to the six stages of the internal order/ disorder cycle, which ends in civil war, Dalio claims the US is currently in the fifth stage.

    Says the Constitution is the ‘longest-lasting and most widely admired internal order’ which makes it ‘less likely’ to be abandoned.

    Dalio is the founder of the world’s largest hedge fund firm, Bridgewater Associates, and the 88th richest person in the world,’according to Business Insider.

