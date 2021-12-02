Thursday, December 2, 2021
Thursday, December 2, 2021
    Homeless man is charged with the murder of 14 year old Ryan Rogers who was fatally stabbed in the head and neck ‘multiple times’ while riding his bike in Miami last month
    A homeless man with a history of random violence fatally stabbed a 14 year old boy riding his bike during a chance encounter and without apparent motive, a Florida police chief said Thursday, Your Content has learned.

    Semmie Lee Williams, 39, was arrested Wednesday in Miami on first-degree murder charges for the Nov. 15 slaying of Ryan Rogers.

    The 14-year-old’s body was found alongside an Interstate 95 overpass a day after his parents reported him missing when he didn’t return home from bike ride.

    Court records show Rogers was stabbed numerous times in the head.

    The records say Williams’ DNA was found on a pair of headphones at the scene and that Rogers’ blood was found on a bandana Williams had in his backpack,’according to The New York Post.

