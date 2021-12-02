‘I’m cancer-free’ Jubilant Kathy Griffin shares her good news as she tells Jimmy Kimmel she had half her lung removed despite never smoking

Kathy Griffin said she was declared cancer-free by doctors, Your Content has learned.

‘I’m cancer-free,’ the 61-year-old comedian said on the ABC late night show. ‘I don’t know why, I had a tumor, right? And I’ve never smoked, and it was in there for 10 years. So get this, they took it out and found it in another scan.’

The Emmy-winning comic, who had half of her left lung taken out earlier this year, told Kimmel how her doctor looked to appeal to her sense of humor in explaining the medical procedure.

‘So I go in, and he’s like describing how they take half your lung out, and he goes, ‘It’s kind of a like a balloon,”‘ she said. ‘So, we do it laparoscopically and we poke it, then he goes, “And when we take it out, kind of looks like a used condom.”

‘And then he goes, ”You can use that.” And I just did – and insurance covered it.’

Griffin last August publicly announced her battle with stage one lung cancer, and underwent surgery,’according to Jimmy Kimmel Live.

