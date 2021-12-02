Judge reduces fine El Chapo’s wife has to pay by $1 million a day after she was sentenced to just three years in prison for aiding jailed drug kingpin

The judge who sentenced Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán’s wife to a short jail sentence gave the former beauty queen another break by reducing her fine by $1 million, Your Content has learned.

Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán’s wife Emma Coronel will be liable for a restitution payment of $511,734 after federal prosecutors requested she pay $1,499,970.

- Advertisement -

The decision to lower the penalty was issued by U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Judge Rudolph Contreras, La Opinion reported Wednesday.

The 32-year-old who was born in California was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday.

She was arrested in February; She pleaded guilty in June to drug-trafficking, money laundering and violating the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act,’according to CNBC.

__

- Advertisement -

Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]