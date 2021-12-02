Thursday, December 2, 2021
Thursday, December 2, 2021
More

    Kamala’s office is hit by ANOTHER high level departure as chief spokeswoman who helped spearhead VP’s approach to border crisis quits amid whispering campaign over Harris’s dwindling chances of become president
    K

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A second high-level staffer is departing Vice President Kamala Harris’ office amid reports of internal tensions and alleged frustration that President Joe Biden is not positioning her well for a presidential run, Your Content has learned.

    Sanders will leave her White House post by the end of December, sources say.

    - Advertisement -

    Her resignation follows that of comms director Ashley Etienne just weeks ago.

    Departures follow a turbulent time for VP and reports of internal tensions.

    Chatter has grown that Harris is frustrated that her skills aren’t being used well.

    Harris and the White House strongly deny the reports and insist all is well ,’according to News Week.

    - Advertisement -

    __

    Stay with Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.