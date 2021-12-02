Kamala’s office is hit by ANOTHER high level departure as chief spokeswoman who helped spearhead VP’s approach to border crisis quits amid whispering campaign over Harris’s dwindling chances of become president

A second high-level staffer is departing Vice President Kamala Harris’ office amid reports of internal tensions and alleged frustration that President Joe Biden is not positioning her well for a presidential run, Your Content has learned.

Sanders will leave her White House post by the end of December, sources say.

Her resignation follows that of comms director Ashley Etienne just weeks ago.

Departures follow a turbulent time for VP and reports of internal tensions.

Chatter has grown that Harris is frustrated that her skills aren’t being used well.

Harris and the White House strongly deny the reports and insist all is well ,’according to News Week.

