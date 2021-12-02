LA socialite Rebecca Grossman FINALLY makes court appearance 14 months after she ‘killed two young brothers while racing her Mercedes then fled scene’ but case is pushed back AGAIN because her lawyer is sick

Wealthy Los Angeles socialite and philanthropist Rebecca Grossman who’s accused of running over and killing two young brothers while allegedly racing in her Mercedes finally showed up at court Wednesday after spending more than a year free on $2 million bail, Your Content has learned.

Rebecca Grossman, 58, is accused of running over and killing two brothers while they were out for a walk with their parents and siblings in September 2020.

The case has stalled for more than a year, and Grossman finally showed up to court Wednesday after being free on $2 million bail.

The dead boys’ parents, Nancy and Karim Iskander, claim Grossman was drunk and driving at 70 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone.

One boy was allegedly carried 100 feet on the hood of the car before Grossman braked, he fell off the car and she ran him over again as she fled the scene,’according to The Texas News.

